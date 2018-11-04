Try 1 month for 99¢

BILL KAMMEYER

WATERLOO --- Some people will say anything to get elected. For example, liberal Dave Williams is campaigning as a so-called “centrist” who can work with both sides. Unfortunately for Williams his record is very public. Let’s take a look at his campaign:

1. He’s endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the Pro-Choice America Foundation. Both liberal organizations committed to providing abortions.

2. He’s been joined on the campaign trail by a long list of out of state liberal surrogates including Oregon’s Sen. Jeff Merkley, Maryland Congressman John Delaney and Obama appointee Julian Castro.

3. Williams' most recent campaign finance report showed tens of thousands of dollars pouring in from the East and West Coasts.

After reviewing those points I’m puzzled on how Dave can call himself a centrist.

As a former longtime school board member in Waterloo, I’m proud to have Walt Rogers serving me in the Iowa House and as chairman of the education committee. Under his leadership we’ve seen increased K-12 funding and increased high school graduation rates. Let’s keep up the good work. Rogers answers to the people of House District 60, not out-of-state liberals. Please join me in voting for Walt on Nov. 6.

