BILL KAMMEYER
WATERLOO --- Some people will say anything to get elected. For example, liberal Dave Williams is campaigning as a so-called “centrist” who can work with both sides. Unfortunately for Williams his record is very public. Let’s take a look at his campaign:
1. He’s endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the Pro-Choice America Foundation. Both liberal organizations committed to providing abortions.
2. He’s been joined on the campaign trail by a long list of out of state liberal surrogates including Oregon’s Sen. Jeff Merkley, Maryland Congressman John Delaney and Obama appointee Julian Castro.
3. Williams' most recent campaign finance report showed tens of thousands of dollars pouring in from the East and West Coasts.
After reviewing those points I’m puzzled on how Dave can call himself a centrist.
As a former longtime school board member in Waterloo, I’m proud to have Walt Rogers serving me in the Iowa House and as chairman of the education committee. Under his leadership we’ve seen increased K-12 funding and increased high school graduation rates. Let’s keep up the good work. Rogers answers to the people of House District 60, not out-of-state liberals. Please join me in voting for Walt on Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.