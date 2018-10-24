Vote for Rogers
WILLARD JENKINS
WATERLOO — Show me the numbers! Walt Rogers has been criticized for not increasing education funding, so I dug into the data. Iowa increased K-12 school funding at rates higher than inflation during Walt’s years in the Legislature.
From 2011 to 2018, K-12 state funding rose 14.4 percent from $5,883 to $6,731 per pupil. Total state funding was up 22.4 percent from $2.624 to $3.212 billion.
These increases have paid off as Iowa’s K-12 graduation rates are the highest in the U.S. We are second in the nation on ACT scores when compared to states who have more than 50 percent of students taking the exam. While SAT numbers are also good, only 2 percent of Iowa students take that test.
UNI funding by the state of Iowa has also been increased 27 percent since 2012.
Many say they want bipartisanship. The Cedar Valley has six Legislators. Five are unopposed Democrats and will thus be re-elected. Walt Rogers is the only Republican. If we lose Walt, we will lose bipartisan input to the Legislature and the real loser will be our great communities. The data shows that Walt is committed to the Cedar Valley. Let’s keep him in our Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.