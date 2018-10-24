Try 1 month for 99¢

Vote for Rogers

WILLARD JENKINS

WATERLOO — Show me the numbers! Walt Rogers has been criticized for not increasing education funding, so I dug into the data. Iowa increased K-12 school funding at rates higher than inflation during Walt’s years in the Legislature.

From 2011 to 2018, K-12 state funding rose 14.4 percent from $5,883 to $6,731 per pupil. Total state funding was up 22.4 percent from $2.624 to $3.212 billion.

These increases have paid off as Iowa’s K-12 graduation rates are the highest in the U.S. We are second in the nation on ACT scores when compared to states who have more than 50 percent of students taking the exam. While SAT numbers are also good, only 2 percent of Iowa students take that test.

UNI funding by the state of Iowa has also been increased 27 percent since 2012.

Many say they want bipartisanship. The Cedar Valley has six Legislators. Five are unopposed Democrats and will thus be re-elected. Walt Rogers is the only Republican. If we lose Walt, we will lose bipartisan input to the Legislature and the real loser will be our great communities. The data shows that Walt is committed to the Cedar Valley. Let’s keep him in our Legislature.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments