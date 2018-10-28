DAVID SHIRK
WATERLOO --- Are you better off than you were two years ago? Is the state of Iowa better off than it was two years ago?
On Oct. 12, 2016, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published that Sioux Falls, S.D., had the lowest metropolitan unemployment rate in the nation, at 2.1 percent. Today the unemployment rate in Cedar Falls is 2.0 percent, compared to an Iowa unemployment rate of 2.5 percent.
People are working more. People are earning more. Thanks to tax cuts, people are keeping more of what they earn compared to two years ago.
Rep. Walt Rogers has a history of cutting taxes. Dave Williams has a history of raising taxes. Thanks to enacting policies opposed by every Democrat, like Dave Williams, Republicans have brought jobs and entrepreneurship back to Iowa.
Will you be better off in two years with Dave Williams, and the Democrats, taking more of your money?
Walt Rogers says you are better off keeping more of your money and spending it as you see best. Dave Williams says you will be better off giving Des Moines more money where he and his coastal elite friends will spend as they see fit.
Who handles your money best?
