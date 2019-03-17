LYLE SCHMITT
WATERLOO -- Smaller, Smarter government. Walt Rogers thankfully turned that philosophy into action for eight years as our state representative.
When applied to education, it simply means improving education without raising taxes; a true win-win for students and taxpayers. Despite a lower tax rate than eight years ago, Waterloo Schools opened a career center that provides students an opportunity to learn marketable skills in addition to traditional basics. Cedar Falls opened its own career program; and better yet, students in both districts can opt into each other’s unique programs. Another example of smaller, smarter government through sharing.
The key to smarter use of tax dollars is greater local control. Thanks to Walt, local school boards now have more authority to target tax dollars to yield “what is best for kids”; the ultimate test of all school decisions.
Walt is a true patriot who understands that limited government is the best way to unleash entrepreneurial prosperity that our students can enjoy in a free and open society.
The last thing we need is a senator who leans socialist. Socialism has always, and will always, undermine the entrepreneurial spirit that we strive to instill in students.
Please vote for Walt Rogers March 19.
