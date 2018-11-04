LYLE SCHMITT
WATERLOO – Walt Rogers has done an excellent job representing our area.
As chairman of the House Education Committee he significantly contributed to school improvement. Despite five years of declining agricultural commodity prices which minimized Iowa tax revenue, Walt’s leadership helped deliver an increase in K-12 funding that is higher than that of 42 other states.
Perhaps more important, legislation was passed that enables local school districts to spend money more effectively. Removing these wasteful restrictions was a classic “smaller-smarter government” success. This new spending flexibility empowers local districts to stretch limited funding to meet the greatest needs of their specific students.
Walt also wisely supported a modest investment in growing the Iowa economy. These incentives will not only create great jobs for our graduates, but promise to grow the tax base, which will improve K-12 funding in the future.
Finally, party matters. The era of patriots like FDR, LBJ and JFK is gone. A recent Gallop poll revealed more than half of today’s Democrats favor socialism. If you don’t know how destructive socialism is, Google Venezuela.
Please join me in voting for Walt Rogers to preserve our Constitution and to improve education without raising taxes.
