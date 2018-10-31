Vote Reynolds
LEAANN SAUL
CEDAR FALLS -- Governor Reynolds cares about Iowans, taxpayers, fiscal responsibility, education, jobs and productivity and quality! She cares about the future of Iowa!
Iowa is thriving under the leadership of its first female governor, Kim Reynolds! We have historically low unemployment rates, the fourth highest funded K-12 education system in the nation, and thanks to the tax reform bill signed by Gov. Reynolds we’ll get to keep more of our hard-earned money each year.
Democrat Fred Hubbell is a lifelong millionaire who wants to move Iowa backward by raising our taxes to pay for all his liberal pet projects. He’s full of promises but offers no plan to keep them. Iowans have seen his failed leadership as chairman of the late Younkers department stores and as a big spending government bureaucrat in the Culver administration.
With Fred you get doom and gloom, and with Kim you get creative and confident!
On Nov. 6, vote to "Keep Iowa Moving-KIM!"
