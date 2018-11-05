KEITH HEFFERNAN
CEDAR FALLS — These are very challenging times for Iowa agriculture, and we need an experienced leader at the helm as Iowa secretary of agriculture. Mike Naig was the deputy secretary of ag for five years under Bill Northey and much was accomplished in water quality, trade expansion, workforce development and other areas.
In March, he was appointed as the Iowa secretary of agriculture, and he has continued the momentum to insure the Iowa agricultural sector is innovative and competitive in both international and domestic markets with our products. Since being appointed in March, Naig has visited all 99 counties and made it a priority to listen to Iowans, hear their concerns and do something about it.
Secretary Naig is raising the fifth generation of his family to be actively involved in production agriculture. He grew up on a century farm in northwest Iowa and has been involved in agriculture his whole life. He is committed to improving and enhancing agriculture in Iowa and has the knowledge, motivation and drive to do so. For me, the best choice is obvious and I am voting for Mike Naig as Iowa’s secretary of agriculture on Nov. 6.
