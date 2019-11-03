BILL KAMMEYER
WATERLOO -- I support Lyle Schmitt for Board of Education because he is an independent thinker, not a rubber stamp. He listens, thinks logically, and does his homework. His bottom line is "What is best for kids in the long run?"
I like his openness and engagement during board meetings. When I was board president (many years ago), I encouraged board members to openly discuss all sides of issues so the public understood the reasoning behind board decisions. Many of us who watch the meetings on TV would like more discussion.
Dropouts must be reduced. Waterloo's dropouts decreased from 200 per year a decade ago to 140 today, but this is still too many for a healthy community. Dropouts are less likely to have a job and more likely to be incarcerated.
The Career Center promises to further reduce high school dropouts, but some students are lost in middle school. Lyle supports early identification of these students and personal counseling to identify personal barriers and to advise them on the unlimited opportunity available to graduates with a marketable skill.
You can depend on Lyle's persistence in reducing the number of dropouts. Vote for Lyle.
