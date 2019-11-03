LEON MOSLEY
WATERLOO -- Lyle Schmitt is an effective voice on the Waterloo Board of Education. He is especially effective on the facilities committee, due to his experience as engineer in construction, energy management, and then environmental engineering at John Deere.
He is adamant that facilities be designed to minimize ongoing costs, thus reducing the district's tax levy (decreased nine of 10 years), and increasing funds available to hire and retain the best teachers.
Schools built since Lyle has been on the board use geothermal energy, which reduces utility bills by 30%. Schools have 30-year roof warranties, which minimizes annual repair cost.
Lyle has been active in ensuring bus routes are efficient.
Money saved enables Waterloo to now offer the highest starting wage in the area. Being able to land and retain more top picks will advantage students for many years.
Voting for Lyle will extend recent accomplishments: graduation rate up from 74% to 84%, black/white gap closing from 17% to 6%, Hispanic/white gap closing from 14% to 7%, and male/female gap closing from 12% to 1% in 15 years.
He is also a founding member of the committee that chose career-education as a good fit for Waterloo. Vote for Lyle.
