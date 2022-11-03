Vote for Liz Mathis for Congress on Nov. 8

I’ll always remember Liz Mathis’ warm smile welcoming me to the Iowa Senate on my first day in the Statehouse.

Anyone who knows Liz knows she makes friends easily, truly listens and if there is a problem, Liz will find solutions to help.

When Iowans were dealing with the Medicaid privatization mess, Liz worked hard to help hundreds of Iowans navigate the government red tape – including many who lived outside her Senate district.

She’s the constituents’ legislator, who effectively works across the aisle to defend our freedoms and get things done for Iowans.

Liz worked with Republicans to lower business taxes and protect Second Amendment rights. She joined Democrats in defending First Amendment freedom of the press when they lost access at the Statehouse and in fighting for women’s reproductive freedoms on the senate floor. Liz Mathis will protect our constitutional rights and our democracy and will stop government overreach.

Liz is a lifelong Iowan who loves Iowa. She is a well-known and well-liked, trusted leader who has always put Iowa first and will do the same in the U.S. Congress. Please join me in voting for Liz Mathis – a champion for Iowa – on Nov. 8 to be our next U.S. congresswoman.

Eric Giddens, Cedar Falls