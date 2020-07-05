× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vote for LeaAnn Saul

JOSIE PETERSEN

CEDAR FALLS -- LeaAnn Saul is a lifelong resident of Cedar Falls and has been married to Greg Saul 42 years. They have four married children and fifteen grandchildren.

She has served on the chamber board, planning and zoning, Sartori Advisory Board, Cedar Falls Community Main Street Board and started Holiday Hoopla twelve years ago. Greg Saul also ran the Sturgis Falls Car Show for 10 years.

Her ability to ask the right questions to get to the issue is truly a gift. She loves leading and working together with others to solve problems.

The Pipac Centre was her vision and was built for the city to hold large gatherings of all kinds. She put her heart and soul into designing and building it. Her passion is to serve others with positively outrageous service and loves to bring people together for events.

She believes the current City Council is not serving or representing you as they should. That is why she is running for City Council at large. She wants to represent your interests on the council and help lead the city into the future.

Vote LeaAnn Saul for Cedar Falls City Council July 7.

