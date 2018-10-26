JODI ENOS-BERLAGE
RIDGEWAY --- I have never been more inspired by a candidate running for office than I am about Kayla Koether (House District 55). My enthusiasm for Kayla is not centered on her party or positions; rather, her vision, approach, and genuine leadership. In a world that feels as if all in politics has turned toxic, Kayla offers the opposite — a willingness to listen and to collaborate, coupled with the leadership to show others the way. Kayla has the rare ability, and the confidence, to stand up in a room of disagreeing people and literally change the conversation.
Kayla’s central campaign goal is to revitalize rural communities to ensure opportunities and quality of life for all, whether a farmer, small businessperson, retiree, public employee, parent, student, or young entrepreneur. Her farm background, top-notch education in ag and rural development, decision to return to NE Iowa to farm and serve others, and listening tour to over 15 small NE Iowa towns demonstrate that she authentically lives her vision.
I urge you to support the future of Northeast Iowa rural communities by voting for Kayla. She will be a public servant in every sense of the word. The approach she champions represents the path forward.
