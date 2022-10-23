Vote for Iowa values, vote for Grassley

Recently I attended a Mike Fraken town hall as I believe it is important to research the condidates before I vote. I was scared by Franken's comment that Joe Biden has done a fantastic job as president. When I asked him what he would do to stop the illegal drugs coming across our southern border, his comment was add moe border patrol. He then went on to say the drugs are not coming across the border, but, are coming in by semis and other vehicles. That was his answer. If you want higher inflation then vote for Franken. If you want illegals to continue invading the USA and bring in fatal drugs then vote for Franken. If you want to continue to lose your freedoms given to us in the Bill of Rights then vote for Franken. If you want to continue to lose funds in your retirement accounts then vote for Franken. Please vote for Gharles Grassley who has proven that he puts Iowa first. He knows what Iowans want, not Franken, who truly believes Biden is fantastic and he has the liberal values that will erode our wonderful State. Vote Charles Grassley on Nov. 8th. Vote for Iowa values.