CATHY ROTTINGHAUS ADDINGTON
CEDAR FALLS --- Lieutenant governor candidates rarely garner attention; but this year Fred Hubbell’s running mate happens to be my sister, Rita Rottinghaus Hart. Please join me in voting to put her background in agriculture, education and as a state senator to work in Des Moines and the 99 counties on Nov. 6.
I love loving in Iowa, yet it is not the same state as when Rita and I were children. There’s been a steady erosion -- not just in the loss of precious topsoil and decreasing water quality in our state, but also dilution in our quality of public service and effective policy-making. I believe Iowans deserve better.
The Des Moines Register and others endorse Fred Hubbell as one of the most qualified persons in decades to seek Iowa’s governorship; ditto on that from me. Fred and Rita are both intelligent, experienced, engaged, willing to serve and highly committed to ensuring the future prosperity of Iowa.
Like Fred, my sister didn’t need this leadership challenge; yet all Iowans will benefit from Rita’s thoughtful, well-spoken style of leadership and service. The middle child of our sibling group of nine; she is committed to making Iowa a better place for our family and yours.
