Try 1 month for 99¢

Hubbell, Hart

MARK ADDINGTON

CEDAR FALLS -- These are very strange political times. I think it’s really important to talk openly with people we know, be willing to listen to others with respect and have good conversations about what’s best for us locally, within Iowa, and for the nation. And then vote!

I think Fred Hubbell and Rita Hart are good for Iowa. My family is voting for them because we believe they are well-qualified to lead Iowa and we support their focus on:

  • Ethical leadership to ensure respect and decent living standards for all Iowans.
  • Maximizing family income with job skill training and quality employment opportunities.
  • Listening and responding to the needs of all Iowans regardless of age, race, gender, income, disabilities or other factors that make each of us unique.
  • Provision of adequate medical and mental health care, especially for vulnerable citizens.
  • Improved water quality and effective environmental policies.
  • Adequate funding and strong policies that support education at all levels.
  • Building public-private partnerships with Iowa schools and businesses.
  • Affordable and flexible education options leading to successful careers in Iowa.

Please go vote and strongly consider joining me in supporting Hubbell and Hart when you do!

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Load comments