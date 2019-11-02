PAUL CONDITT
CEDAR FALLS --- I will vote for Simon Harding for city council in Cedar Falls. Simon is my saxophone instructor at Tenor Madness. He listens and provides me exactly the instruction that I need to progress as a player. He explains the rationale behind the exercises he gives and focuses them on helping me to reach my goals.
He will apply these same attributes as a member of the city council. He is committed to listening and helping the citizens of Cedar Falls, especially in his ward, reach their goals and improve the quality of life in our city. He is transparent in his teaching methods and he will be equally transparent in representing the citizens in his ward. A vote for Simon is a vote for Cedar Falls.
