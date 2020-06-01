Vote for Greenfield

WATERLOO -- As the president of the Black Hawk Labor Assembly and a local Democratic activist, I have had the chance to meet and listen to all four Democratic candidates running to take on Senator Joni Ernst in the November election. They all have good qualities to bring to the race. At this time I ask Iowans to join me in supporting Teresa Greenfield. We need a Senator who will stand up for workers in good times and tough times. She knows some of the challenges of working people as she was widowed at a young age with two young kids. She had the support of the IBEW and social security to get through the death of her husband. Senator Ernst has let us down in talking about privatizing Social Security. Teresa Greenfield will protect our hard-earned benefits and stand up to corporate interests. After the June 2 primary, she has the grassroots team and coalition that we need to beat Senator Ernst in November. We need her voice in the Senate. Hopefully you have taken the initiative to vote in the primary and will stay involved through the November election. Thank you.