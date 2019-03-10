Try 3 months for $3

JUANITA WILLIAMS and DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO -- We’ve come to know Eric Giddens in recent years and find him to be an incredibly honest, ethical person. Eric’s priorities reflect those of our community: a strong education system, good jobs, affordable and effective health care, protection of our natural resources, individual freedom. And he always looks out for the little guy.

Which is quite different than his opponent. Walt Rogers touts his "influence" in the Republican Party, but his record since the GOP gained control of the Iowa legislature in 2016 is nothing to be proud of. In two short years, Rogers:

  • Voted to cut early childhood education.
  • Repeatedly voted to support utility companies over consumers.
  • Cut funding for recreational trails and state parks while giving money to a Des Moines museum.
  • Cut nursing home inspections.
  • Supported Iowa’s failed Medicaid privatization effort.

Incredibly, Rogers even voted to lower the minimum wage for 65,000 hard-working Iowans just trying to make ends meet.

Eric Giddens will do better. He’ll stand up for education, stand up for consumers and stand up for all of us in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Hudson.

Please vote for Eric Giddens on Tuesday, March 19. He won’t let you down.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments