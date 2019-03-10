JUANITA WILLIAMS and DENNIS HARBAUGH
WATERLOO -- We’ve come to know Eric Giddens in recent years and find him to be an incredibly honest, ethical person. Eric’s priorities reflect those of our community: a strong education system, good jobs, affordable and effective health care, protection of our natural resources, individual freedom. And he always looks out for the little guy.
Which is quite different than his opponent. Walt Rogers touts his "influence" in the Republican Party, but his record since the GOP gained control of the Iowa legislature in 2016 is nothing to be proud of. In two short years, Rogers:
- Voted to cut early childhood education.
- Repeatedly voted to support utility companies over consumers.
- Cut funding for recreational trails and state parks while giving money to a Des Moines museum.
- Cut nursing home inspections.
- Supported Iowa’s failed Medicaid privatization effort.
Incredibly, Rogers even voted to lower the minimum wage for 65,000 hard-working Iowans just trying to make ends meet.
Eric Giddens will do better. He’ll stand up for education, stand up for consumers and stand up for all of us in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Hudson.
Please vote for Eric Giddens on Tuesday, March 19. He won’t let you down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.