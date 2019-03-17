BARBARA BROWN
CEDAR FALLS -- Walt Rogers likes to give lip service to public education — K-12, community colleges and universities.
His lips may move, but his actions belie his words.
Count on Eric Giddens, a Cedar Falls School Board member, to keep a commitment to public education.
During the past two years, Iowa’s public schools have received only 1.1 percent and 1 percent more in funding. Nonpublic education — private and home schooling — has grown by 53 percent in the past decade, $38 million last year alone, according to the Des Moines Register.
As chairman of the House Education Committee, Rogers was a driving force in redirecting money away from public schools. He even proposed a $5,000-per-student school choice voucher program.
With local school funding continually falling short, many districts must pass along property tax increases.
Because of all the tax giveaways to major corporations, the state also was unable to pay its bills twice in recent years, making midyear funding cuts to universities and community colleges.
Eric Giddens wants to return Iowa to its former role as leading the nation in public education.
Vote for Eric in Senate District 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.