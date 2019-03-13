Vote for Giddens
SUE GREEN
CEDAR FALLS — I would like to encourage all voters in Senate District 30 to vote for Eric Giddens. Eric will do an outstanding job representing the Cedar Valley in Des Moines!
I got to know Eric when we were both junior high math teachers in the Cedar Falls School District. Eric is intelligent, a “team player” and sees the “big picture” when making decisions.
Eric believes in public education. He will vote to fully fund the pre-k-12 public schools, the community colleges and the three state universities.
Early voting is currently available at the Black Hawk County Court House from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday, March 18. For your convenience, the courthouse will also be open on Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions: Call the election office at 833-3007.
The “official voting day” is Tuesday, March 19. Vote for Eric Giddens.
