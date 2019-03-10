Try 3 months for $3

DARYL and JAN ANDERSEN

CEDAR FALLS -- As we look to the end of another school year, our students and teachers have faced some of the most underfunded classrooms in Iowa's history. The Republicans in the Statehouse have repeatedly slashed our public school budgets, leading to school closings, teacher layoffs, increased class sizes, decreased course offerings and old, outdated books. Eric Giddens is running for Iowa Senate District 30 to help change that. Giddens will work to improve conditions for public school employees and restore adequate funding to K-12 schools. Most of all he will fight against school vouchers, which take desperately needed dollars from public schools in favor of funding private schools. We believe Iowa's teachers and children deserve something better, don't you?

Please join us in voting for Eric Giddens for Iowa Senate on March 19.

