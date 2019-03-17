PATRICK KOCH
CEDAR FALLS -- Eric Giddens is someone who has a lot of intellectual smarts and a big-picture outlook for our district and state. This man has ample if not much more vision for the future than Walt Rogers has as to what is the basic foundation of what we the people need to become responsible, caring and respectful citizens of this state and country.
Education. Rogers’ mission when he first got elected was to carry on the Tea Party mantra of give more to the wealthy by the Smaller-Smarter slogan. He cut education spending for all public schools from two-year schools to universities and preschool programs. Remember Price Lab anyone?
Rogers also worked to gut our health care system along with making Iowa one of the worst in the country for mental health services for young and old.
I know Walt favors private education over public because that’s what he had growing up!
And why would he leave a governor-appointed job (which should have been voted on first) to take less money and a position he said he didn’t want? Nobody else wanted it. Why?
Vote for someone who really cares for all our futures. Vote Eric Giddens!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.