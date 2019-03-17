WILLIAM TEAFORD
CEDAR FALLS -- The special election for Iowa Senate District 30 in the southwest corner of Black Hawk County has brought out some really silly Republican charges. They say that a vote for any Democrat is a vote for socialism. That is just as silly that saying that a vote for any Republican is a vote for fascism.
Republicans seem willing go to any length to avoid the crucial issue for this election. The issue is the same as it was in the general election last November. Republicans are dedicated to privatizing all Iowa education, destroy all public education and fund any for-profit education at all levels. Last November Black Hawk County sent a clear message to the Legislature: Increase state funding for K-12 education and spend no tax money for “fly-by-night,” no local control, for-profit schools.
It seems the Legislature didn’t get the message. It’s time to send another clear message. Elect Eric Giddens to the Iowa Senate on Tuesday, March 19.
