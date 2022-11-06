Vote for Franken and Froyum

When the Obama campaign for change was highly popular and conquered Iowa, one of the mottos onboard the campaign was: "Signs don't vote, people do."

Now if you live in Pat Grassley's new voting district, you may have noticed that Pat Grassley didn't give his supporters yard signs for himself. Instead there is only one official " Grassley Works" sign Republicans put up For both candidates, Chuck and Pat.

Hopefully this makes people think a little bit about not voting twice, voting only for one and not the other, or best, just to vote Franken & Froyum!

Please vote for our country by voting Democrat!

Kai Brost, Clarksville