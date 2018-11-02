Try 1 month for 99¢

SHARON SADDORIS

WATERLOO --- I am writing a letter in support of Abby Finkenauer. I believe Abby will work for the right of every person to have good health care. I don't think pre-existing conditions should prevent anyone from getting the healthcare they need.

I also appreciate that Abby advocates for legislators to work together for what is best for Iowa.

Abby Finkenauer offers voters hard work and plain talk-Iowa values we need now more than ever.

