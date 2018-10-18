FREDERICK TIELEBEIN
INDEPENDENCE --- Marketing research classes taught me to question statistics from those with an agenda. Blum's new poll, hired by Blum, conducted by Kellyanne Conway's "The Polling Company" (TPC) claims that Blum narrowly trails Finkenauer. TPC data is private, unavailable for examination. Conway's "alternative facts" made her infamous.
Another desperate tactic was by Blum's ally who filed a spurious complaint against Finkenauer. The ally gave $9.000 to Blum's campaign. It was dismissed by GOP ethics committee last weekend because it was false.
This biased data attempts to rally Blum's extremist base, and to continue political polarization. TPC's info conflicts with reputable polls - Cook Political Report, InsideElections, FiveThirtyEight.com, and Sabato's Crystal Ball - who report Finkenauer substantially ahead, with high confidence. These polls don't attempt to please a client, as with TPC. I am disappointed that on Oct. 11, the Gazette reported Blum's questionable statistics as fact, since Blum actually has less support. Journalism questioning Blum's fantastic claims is needed these days to reduce voter confusion. I hope to see the Gazette do better in the future.
In contrast to Blum, challenger Abby Finkenauer offers voters hard work and plain talk - Iowa values - values we need now more than ever.
