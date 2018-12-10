Vote for Feuss
JERI THORNSBERRY
WATERLOO --- Voting for Ray Feuss in the Tuesday, Dec. 11, special election by residents of Waterloo Ward 5 will be as simple as ABC. After interacting with constituents first before taking out his candidacy papers (a wise and mature decision), Ray has learned residents want three attributes:
“A”— Adequate funding of city services,
“B” — Build upon Waterloo’s business success and
“C” — Civility in City Hall.
At Tuesday’s public forum, of the 13 questions asked, Ray Feuss was able to provide cogent and research-based answers to all questions. His opponent was dumbfounded on at least 4-5 questions. It was obvious Ray Feuss did his homework and has been reaching out to constituents to determine their needs.
On Tuesday, Dec. 11 (polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.), please join me in electing Ray Feuss as Ward 5’s City Council member. Feuss is both an experienced leader and a seeker of compromise. He will carry those characteristics to City Hall.
