Vote for Feuss

MARCIA BUTTGEN

WATERLOO – I was in attendance at the forum for the Ward 5 City Council seat. It was very clear to me that Ray Feuss is by far the more qualified candidate. He has a clear plan to move Waterloo forward.

Ray wants to see adequate funding of city services including having all fire stations open and empowering police to stop crime before it escalates. He sees modernizing our internet infrastructure as important for building strong businesses, both large and small. His strong communication skills as a former teacher will serve him well as he will be a strong voice for all the residents of Ward 5.

Ray promises to hold monthly Ward meetings with all residents for their input. Lastly, he will work to build consensus on the council to stop the bickering.

Please vote for Ray Feuss for City Council Ward 5 on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at your local precinct. Call the election office at 833-3007 if not sure where to vote.

