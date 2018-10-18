Try 1 month for 99¢

DAN ROBERTSON

REINBECK --- As a conservative, independent voter in Reinbeck I will be voting for Dennis Evans, our Democrat candidate for District 50 in the Iowa House in November.

For the past 23 years, prior to his retirement this summer, Dennis has been our trust officer, financial adviser, trusted friend and political sparring partner. He’s the most fiscally conservative person I know. We can trust him with our tax money in Des Moines. He’s a rock solid citizen with a lengthy record on boards, committees, working groups; just about anything that needs citizen involvement in the Reinbeck area. Dennis and his wife, Marilyn, and their four sons and daughter-in-laws and grandchildren are a strong, respected, loving family active in this and other communities.

I urge you to cast your vote for Dennis. He will serve us diligently in the Statehouse.

