Vote for Dunn

TOM HAGARTY
CEDAR FALLS -- As a lifelong citizen of Cedar Falls and a former Cedar Falls Council member, I follow what is happening in our city closely. I have studied the candidates of our city’s current special election and their positions on the issues. While all of the candidates should be applauded for their willingness to serve our city, I am asking Cedar Falls citizens to support Kelly Dunn for City Council at-large. Kelly has been an active volunteer for most of her life and has served many area organizations in the Cedar Valley including The Salvation Army, Special Olympics, Cedar Basin Jazz Festival Board, and Cedar River Festival Group Board along with volunteering in Cedar Falls Public Schools. Kelly is a person who steps up when help is needed.
Cedar Falls needs a person in this council position who is calm and sensible, who loves and believes in our city, who makes decisions based on the facts, not emotions, and who will stand tall to face the anger associated with our current political climate. Please join me in voting Kelly Dunn for the July 7th special election.
