Vote for Democrats if you love inflation and crime

“There are three types of lies — lies, damn lies, and statistics.”
― Benjamin Disraeli
Or, “You can make the data say whatever you want it to.”
Both true. But to lock in the real truth, add, “which means,” to the ending. Examples follow:
- Inflation over 18 months averages 13.5%+ — which means average families subsist on three, not four, monthly paychecks.
- Interest rates have risen from around 2% to 7%+ — means higher rent, housing, credit card payments (25%+).
- Consumer spending is falling — which means “stagflation” — costs go up and production goes down — which means scarcity and starvation — which means people can be driven into the streets.
- Social Security recipients will receive an 8.5% increase — which means SS, already projected to depleted by 2035, will do so sooner — which means today’s workers are screwed and old people face heating or eating.
- Many student loan debtors expecting $10,000-$20,000 “forgiveness” — which means their debt is transferred to us who didn’t go to college or have paid our loans.
- Half of America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve — gone. Cockeyed progressives’/Democrats’ “Green New Deal” means energy shortages.
- Americans’ 401(k)s losing 25%+. Broke and debt means your financial collapse.
Who borrowed/spent/lost so much money? Caused rising crime?
Vote progressive/Democrat? Lookout 2023!
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls