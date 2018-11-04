BILL BROWN
CEDAR FALLS -- When Dave Williams announced he was in the race to become our next Iowa House representative in District 60 I knew who I was voting for. Why? Because I have known Dave for more 20 years. I worked with Dave on several successful projects at John Deere. The projects were successful because Dave listens to input from several sources, makes fact-based decisions, is fiscally responsible and is concerned about long-term social, economic and environmental impacts.
In the past year I have written to Walt Rogers about several issues. There were instances when I did not hear anything back until after a vote was taken. I attended several nonpartisan League of Women Voter legislative forums. Walt Rogers was not present at these forums. I am told Walt does not attend these forums because they are too political. I want a representative who will listen to my input. I believe Dave Williams will be that kind of representative.
I ask you to join me in supporting Dave Williams for Iowa House. It is time we had someone who represents District 60 voters. Dave Williams is that person.
