Vote for Craig White for supervisor

In May 1968, I met Craig White at Fort Bliss, Texas. We were in Army Basic Training. Through the years I have seen this soldier volunteering to help where he could. I would run into him in the streets and be brought up to speed on his community activities.

Let me see: Commander of AMVETS and American Legion; also involved involved with Exchange and Moose. Co-chair of Cedar Valley Honor Flights, which he helped start.

He has been on the Cedar Valley Diversity Appreciation Team, Workforce Investment Board, North Star, Human Rights Commission, INRCOG, Memorial Hall Commision, Pathways, Juvenile Detention Board, Coalition of CSS for Mental Health, Children's Council, and Cedar Valley Hospice.

Through all this, for the past 16 years he also served on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors working tirelessly for the electorate. As a county supervisor Craig tended to the interest of vets, hospice, and the other boards he is involved with.

I for one want him to continue his work. So on Nov. 8 I am writing him in for supervisor. Craig loves what he is doing and he does a great job. So let's write him in Nov. 8: "White for supervisor."

Jon Mixdorf, Waterloo