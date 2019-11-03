PETE VOORHEES
CEDAR FALLS -- As a lifelong resident of Cedar Falls I wanted to pass along what I've seen the past four years with Jim Brown as mayor. I've seen someone carrying out vision for our future; someone who understands that holding taxes low and having growth high is what allows our city to pay for the qualities of life we can all enjoy.
When new ideas like a municipal utility, a strange looking zig-zag down Main Street or reconstruction of University Avenue with bike lanes and roundabouts were first proposed, many people did not have the vision to look beyond their old ways. But like the many leaders who have come before him, Jim Brown understands that in order to make these kinds of decisions now, he has to take some heat. And like those visionaries of the past, Jim understands that taking bold, innovative decisions now will make Cedar Falls a special place folks want to live and work.
Let's keep Cedar Falls on the right track; let's keep Jim Brown in office for another term this Nov. 5.
