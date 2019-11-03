{{featured_button_text}}

JIM MUDD JR.

CEDAR FALLS -- I'm supporting Jim Brown for mayor of Cedar Falls this coming Tuesday, Nov. 5. Cedar Falls is thriving with opportunities for the entire metropolitan. It's also where my children go to school, with areas to enjoy life for me, my family and the community. Jim Brown understands this! He recognizes how to focus on the right kind of spending, to keep taxes low and the city's debt the lowest in the state and having a thriving housing market to be exponentially better for every citizen. I've personally seen Jim Brown take the lead on many fronts to better our city. He's at many events where very few know he’s attending just because he's interested in people and seeing them enjoy Cedar Falls as much as he does. Please join me in voting for Jim Brown for Mayor of Cedar Falls.

