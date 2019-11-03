JIM COLOFF
CEDAR FALLS -- I've known Jim Brown for over 25 years, have served with him at the Cedar Falls Rotary Club, attend many of the same events, I've seen him live out his faith and family values and have watched him evolve into one of the biggest advocates for Cedar Falls. His leadership has only sharpened since he became mayor, and this is why I'm supporting him in this Nov. 5 election.
Our city has grown in virtually every positive aspect it can and I look forward to having Jim at the helm for another two years. In terms of safety, I don't hear from folks in the real world (outside of social media) that approach me with the feelings of being unsafe; and after the past year-plus the Public Safety Model has been a topic, I very much feel the same way ... safe! I may not know every detail of every aspect towards how staff protects the city, but I do know Jim Brown and his family and he would never place those he loves most in harm's way.
