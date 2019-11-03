MARK NIEDERT
CEDAR FALLS -- Is there anyone besides the self-interested firemen, and those closely related to the same, that actually believes Mayor Jim Brown and the City Council would vote to reduce safety in Cedar Falls? This controversy over the Public Safety Officer model is nothing more than job protection masquerading under a veil of misinformation, distortion and fear. Those who are fighting against greater safety for Cedar Falls residents don't care that it's better, they only care about themselves. Today we have roughly 70 firefighters when we used to have only 20. Who are they kidding? This is all about fighting change even when the change means better protection.
Ask yourself why the Waterloo workers, a state senator who quit, and the national fire union are trying to influence our Cedar Falls election. It's because they know public safety programs are better, safer and more efficient. They are afraid once the public understands, fire departments will be dismantled and these private fiefdoms will be a thing of the past. Stay the course, re-elect Mayor Brown and those council members that support the Public Safety Officer model and continue our path of progress and improved safety.
