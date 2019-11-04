{{featured_button_text}}

Vote for Brown, Sires

LeaANN SAUL

CEDAR FALLS — Mayor Jim Brown has a handle on the issues facing Cedar Falls and knows how to network to get the best bang for the buck for our city. It is not always about being the most likeable or the most knowledgeable, but the best at getting people together to resolve issues and solve problems. Our city has a great track record and is on the right path and now is not the time to change direction or go backwards in our resolve. Vote Brown to keep our city moving forward.

Dave Sires will bring a different viewpoint to the City Council which is much needed. Our City Council members should not just say “yes” to everything brought to them, but be thinkers, problem solvers and representatives of the citizens. Sires will definitely bring that to the City Council chambers!

