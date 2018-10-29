DAVID McRAE
CEDAR FALLS --- I am baffled. I really expected that if the DCCC was going to put millions of dollars into backing a candidate for Congress, that she would have some seriously amazing ideas. I have searched and searched for policy initiatives by Abby Finkenauer and I see none. I was excited for the debate a couple of weeks ago, to finally hear some substance from very potentially the first female member of Congress to be elected in my district --- nothing. I got absolutely nothing from her.
I wanted her to talk about health-care premiums and Medicare, but at this point, I was struck by the stark difference in canned rhetoric from the challenger Finkenauer versus real solutions and knowledge from Blum actually doing the job in Congress. Solutions are definitely not repeated use of her catchphrases, "I'm serious" “policy over politics” or “it’s personal."
