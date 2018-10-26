TODD OBADAL
WATERLOO --- Republican Congressman Rod Blum offered 12 debates to his Democrat opponent, Abby Finkenauer. After viewing the two debates in which Finkenauer agreed to participate, I see the wisdom of Democrat decision makers to not allow her any more opportunity to showcase her vacuous understanding of anything and everything that is not a buzz phrase.
Congressman Blum laid out his positions, and the thinking behind them, whenever he was asked a question. Ms. Finkenauer, in stark contrast, talked about “getting serious” a dozen times, each hour, yet offered no “serious” input on the majority of questions asked.
Rod Blum stands for Iowans and stands up to the Washington establishment. His opponent bows to the Democrat establishment and avoids public debate.
Rod Blum has represented the First District openly, and represented the First District well. Rod Blum deserves re-election.
