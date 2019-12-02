{{featured_button_text}}

Vote for Blanford

BRAD and JENNY LEEPER

CEDAR FALLS — Vote Tom Blanford for Cedar Falls City Council on Dec. 3! Tom’s experience proves an understanding that leadership entails not only challenging the status quo and pursuing progressive opportunities, but assuring decision-making follows a collaborative process so that all stakeholder views are represented and considered. Tom’s contribution to Council has promoted economic development efforts, resulting in taxable valuation growth ($440M+) and low property tax rates (4th lowest in Iowa). Tom’s vision includes developing impactful experiences and professional opportunities for our K-12, community college and UNI students, creating a retention pathway to keep talented young adults in Cedar Falls as engaged citizens and taxpayers. Community growth and success are accompanied by challenges and opportunities.

Tom’s Council record supports long-term, forward-thinking planning and investment to ensure Cedar Falls is proactively exploring creative solutions and opportunities for continued improvements in city infrastructure, housing, technology, energy alternatives and transportation methods. As a CFHS and UNI grad, Tom models his passion of our community. Through his service on community boards, service groups, GVC Alliance and Chamber and city roles, Tom has proven his commitment to giving back to Cedar Falls. Vote Tom Blanford to support the continued success of Cedar Falls.

