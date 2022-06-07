Vote for Ashley Hinson for Congress

Hello! May I introduce you to U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. She is a wife, a mother of two boys, formerly an anchor for KCRG-TV, and is now seeking reelection on Nov. 8 in House District 2.

Hinson has fulfilled her oath of office by protecting the U.S. Constitution in that she stood up for our Second Amendment rights and also led the charge to protect the Hyde Amendment. National security is a top priority for Hinson by fighting to restart the border wall construction and give support for our military. Also, we in Iowa can depend on Hinson to support the police so we can be protected. Thank you, Ashely, for voting against President Biden's trillion dollar spending bill which led to inflation and increased family poverty.