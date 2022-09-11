 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote for Ashely Hinson for Congress

Iowa needs strong leaders who will give us a real seat at the table in Washington. Ashley Hinson is not afraid to speak up for Iowans on issues that matter – protecting our border from lethal drugs, pushing for fiscal reform versus voting for policies that increase inflation on Iowans and for U.S. energy independence. Ashley has also visited our community numerous times, to listen to our concerns and work across party lines on legislation. On the other hand, her opponent has some questionable votes in the Iowa Legislature – voting against tax cuts to improve our economy, preventing in-person classroom instruction and voting against common sense election integrity like Voter ID.

Please join my family in voting for Ashley Hinson this November.

Bob Brunkhorst, Waverly

