Vote for Admiral Michael Franken

Years ago I voted for Grassley when he was someone willing to reach across party lines to do what's right for Iowans and his country. That is not the Grassley of today. Today he's become a total sell out, putting party above all else. And being 89 years old by election time, it seems unlikely he'd finish a six-year term. By contrast, I attended an event for Admiral Michael Franken. Here is a man with honesty and integrity, not afraid to answer difficult questions, who has extensive military and foreign affairs experience having served his country for more than 36 years. Raised in Iowa as one of nine children, he grew up working in his father's repair shop, on neighboring farms and in a meatpacking plant. He understands Iowan's values and the needs of the country. I almost laugh at desperate attempts to paint Admiral Franken as a "liberal." Nothing could be further from the truth. Here is a man willing to put "people over politics" to do what's right for Iowans and the country. I urge you to do your research and believe you'll be impressed with and want to vote for Admiral Franken!