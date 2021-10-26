Vote Christine Twait for Hawkeye Community College board of trustees

I am Christine Twait, and I am running for the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees. I am a parent of two children who took courses through Hawkeye, a long-time area resident, a retired 20-year employee at the University of Northern Iowa, and a passionate education advocate. I am running for the Hawkeye board of trustees because of my commitment to education, but also as an opportunity to serve the community.

I hold a Ph.D. in educational leadership, and my program was part of Iowa State University’s community college cohort program. Through this program, I came to learn of the unique challenges and opportunities community colleges have. I spent five of my UNI years in economic development. During this time, I had a three-year appointment to the State Workforce Development Board, where I learned of the challenges and needs of Iowa businesses and workers. Those challenges have grown during the pandemic, and community colleges are best suited to address the needs of businesses and employees quickly and affordably. I am excited to play a role in something so critical to the future success of our economy, and I believe I am uniquely qualified to serve.