Carole Yates is one of three persons vying for the 3rd Ward seat on the Cedar Falls City Council. I favor Yates because historically I know her as a person of her word and ardent about fulfilling her promises. Personally, I have found her to be inquisitive, respectful, imaginative, energetic, purposeful and affable. I believe a vote for Yates will be a ballot cast for a responsible and dedicated leader and citizen.