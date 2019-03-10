Try 3 months for $3

ROGER WHITE

CEDAR FALLS -- Republican Walt Rogers implies the reason to support him is the remaining Republicans in Des Moines are vindictive, school-yard bullies who will ignore Independents and Democrats, and he suggests the Cedar Valley may suffer if we don’t elect another Republican. He states he is the only one who can represent Independents and Democrats. Let’s examine the record.

In 2017, hundreds of area public employees petitioned Representative Rogers to not strip collective bargaining rights; hundreds of manufacturing, construction and other workers who rely on workers compensation pleaded with Representative Rogers to not weaken the program; hundreds -- perhaps thousands -- of educators repeatedly asked Representative Rogers to adequately fund public schools, not cut funding for public universities and community colleges, and not push private vouchers and unmonitored home schooling; hundreds of supporters urged Representative Rogers to not undermine women’s health care, family planning and access to contraceptives. On these matters and dozens of others, Representative Rogers ignored the pleas of these Independent, Democratic and perhaps even Republican constituents. He chose to obey his Republican bosses in Des Moines and their outside-lobbyist masters.

Based on his record, it is laughable to suggest he is the person to represent Independents and Democrats.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments