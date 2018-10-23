LUCILLE WALTER
CEDAR FALLS --- Walt Roger’s mantra is “Smaller, Smarter.” Smaller: inadequate school funding, raising tuition at Iowa’s three state universities, Medicaid privatization, refusing safe gun laws, reducing mental health beds, removing public employee bargaining rights, hiding illegal budget transfers by the governor, and on and on. Smarter? Decidedly, No.
Rogers pushes for education savings grants, commonly known as vouchers, for K-12 students. Dual enrollment means that parents may teach many courses at home but allows for students to get enrichment in public schools while public schools retain some funding. Student learning must be assessed. In 2014, Republican lawmakers approved another option: Families can go it alone, with no interaction with the school, no assessment of the students’ learning, and away from the watchful eyes of mandatory reporting. Two Iowa students died because of this lack of oversight. A true example of what can happen: A middle school Special Needs teacher in another area of Iowa had a parent say she was going to teach her Special Needs child herself. The parent had already admitted that she herself was a Special Needs student in school and that she “couldn’t do math”. Is this what we want for Iowa’s children? Smaller isn’t smarter!
