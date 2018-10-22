JUDITH THOMAS
CEDAR FALLS --- Over the past several years the Iowa Legislature has allowed Iowa’s educational system(s), both K-12 and post-high school, to drop from one of the top 5 rankings in the country to 18th (WS Journal/ USA Today). Walt Rogers, chair of the Education Committee, has sided with other Republican party members to underfund every level of public education in Iowa. Tax dollars intended for public schools have been diverted to parents who choose to homeschool their children. The sad irony of this fact is that the most outspoken advocate of these policies was elected to represent the district that houses Iowa’s primary teacher education institution.
Walt Rogers does not represent the priorities of the Cedar Valley, its K-12 schools, Hawkeye Community College, nor the University of Northern Iowa. We need a representative who promotes and advocates for a fully funded first-rate public education.
