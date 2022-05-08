Volunteering is a great way to give back

Volunteering one's time is a great way to give back to a community and make a difference. When individuals decide to volunteer they oftentimes find a place or organization that has meaning to them or that they are passionate about. Volunteering can be many different things, from going to a location and physically doing something to advocating for a cause on social media.

The Borgen Project is a great example of both. Volunteers of The Borgen Project continually make a difference in the lives of millions of people. There are a variety of tasks that volunteers can work on, from lobbying members of Congress to fundraising to spreading awareness of the affects of poverty and what can be done to help.

The best way to make an impact is to find a cause that you are passionate about and learn about ways to become involved. One small act, can make a big difference.

Lauren Bonner, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0