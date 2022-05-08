 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Volunteering is a great way to give back

  • 0
LTE

Volunteering one's time is a great way to give back to a community and make a difference. When individuals decide to volunteer they oftentimes find a place or organization that has meaning to them or that they are passionate about. Volunteering can be many different things, from going to a location and physically doing something to advocating for a cause on social media.

The Borgen Project is a great example of both. Volunteers of The Borgen Project continually make a difference in the lives of millions of people. There are a variety of tasks that volunteers can work on, from lobbying members of Congress to fundraising to spreading awareness of the affects of poverty and what can be done to help.

The best way to make an impact is to find a cause that you are passionate about and learn about ways to become involved. One small act, can make a big difference.

Lauren Bonner, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden is a thug like Putin

Biden is a thug like Putin

Death can occur instantly, like Putin’s blowing up Ukrainians, or by inches, “death by a thousand cuts” by Joe Biden. He calls Putin a thug, a…

When is a muffler not a muffler?

When is a muffler not a muffler?

Google search for Iowa law 321.436. Look in a dictionary for "muffler." You don't have to be real smart to understand it. When something doesn…

Son was taken too soon

Son was taken too soon

Gone to soon. On March 22, my whole world changed. My son, LaVance Cooper, was shot and killed. It seemed as if my world just stopped. I would…

Earth Day reflections

Earth Day reflections

During Earth Day week, I reflect on why I care about the Earth when I am not directly affected. I live a comfortable retirement lifestyle, vis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News